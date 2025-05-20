God, be merciful to me, the sinner!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
James lesson #30; Looking at the comparisons between the Pharisee in the parable in Luke 18 and what James 1:9-10 teaches us, we see that mankind is impressed with status, wealth and the overt. Yet we know God looks at the heart. Your spiritual life will come to fruition beyond words into your action and lifestyle. Please feel free to comment and share, thanks!