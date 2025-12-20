Your Government Is Your Enemy [456Hz] (Music Video) - Matt Finlay

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Your Government Is Your Enemy [456Hz] (Music Video) (2025)
From the EP "Government Approved" FREE only on BandCamp:
https://mattfinlay.bandcamp.com/album/government-approved-432hz-ep
This is a cover version of the song originally by Angry North And Boris's Bitches featuring Helena Handbasket.
Please go and listen to the original and check out all of Angry's amazing work!!
https://angrynorthborissbitches.bandcamp.com/track/your-government-is-your-enemy
Recorded in 432Hz base tuning.
This track contains a solfeggio frequency tone of 456Hz.
Written by Angry North And Boris's Bitches and Matt Finlay
Recorded and performed by Matt Finlay
Mixed by Matt Finlay & Number Six at TNP Productions LLC
Mastered at TNP Productions LLC - https://anartistcollective.com/creatives-directory/media-arts/tnp-productions-llc
ISRC AU-OXF-25-00004
Copyright Matt Finlay 2025.
Video may contain copyrighted images used under within the terms of fair use.
-------------------
Follow me, support me, get my music: