Your Government Is Your Enemy [456Hz] (Music Video) - Matt Finlay

Your Government Is Your Enemy [456Hz] (Music Video) (2025)





From the EP "Government Approved" FREE only on BandCamp:

https://mattfinlay.bandcamp.com/album/government-approved-432hz-ep





This is a cover version of the song originally by Angry North And Boris's Bitches featuring Helena Handbasket.

Please go and listen to the original and check out all of Angry's amazing work!!

https://angrynorthborissbitches.bandcamp.com/track/your-government-is-your-enemy





Recorded in 432Hz base tuning.

This track contains a solfeggio frequency tone of 456Hz.





Written by Angry North And Boris's Bitches and Matt Finlay

Recorded and performed by Matt Finlay

Mixed by Matt Finlay & Number Six at TNP Productions LLC

Mastered at TNP Productions LLC - https://anartistcollective.com/creatives-directory/media-arts/tnp-productions-llc





ISRC AU-OXF-25-00004

Copyright Matt Finlay 2025.





Video may contain copyrighted images used under within the terms of fair use.





