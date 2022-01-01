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The Great Awakening! 3 Million People Protested In Brasilia, Brazil While +2 Million Protested In São Paulo, Brazil On Dec 30th, 2021
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353 views • January 01, 2022
Brazil 🇧🇷 The Great Awakening Dec 30th, 2021
3 million people protested in, Brasilia yesterday. Additionally, +2 million in São Paulo and +1 million similarly gathered in other Brazil cities.
#BrasiliaProtest #SãoPauloProtest #Brazil #WWG1WGAWorldwide #WorldwideRevolution #MedicalTyranny #Scamdemic #Plandemic #BigPharma #VaccineMandates #NurembergCode #CrimesAgainstHumanity #DoNotComply #InformedConsent #DepopulationAgenda #VaccineInjuries #VAERS #RockefellerLockstep2010 #GrapheneOxide #NanoTech
Visit my Telegram Channel: https://t.me/PainComing
Visit me on Gab: @Dv8
Visit me on Gettr: @CodyAlexander
3 million people protested in, Brasilia yesterday. Additionally, +2 million in São Paulo and +1 million similarly gathered in other Brazil cities.
#BrasiliaProtest #SãoPauloProtest #Brazil #WWG1WGAWorldwide #WorldwideRevolution #MedicalTyranny #Scamdemic #Plandemic #BigPharma #VaccineMandates #NurembergCode #CrimesAgainstHumanity #DoNotComply #InformedConsent #DepopulationAgenda #VaccineInjuries #VAERS #RockefellerLockstep2010 #GrapheneOxide #NanoTech
Visit my Telegram Channel: https://t.me/PainComing
Visit me on Gab: @Dv8
Visit me on Gettr: @CodyAlexander
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