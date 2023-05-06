https://gettr.com/post/p2g9sx8fdf8
中国人民是受害者，我再次重申我与你们站在一起的承诺，与你们一起战斗在前线，消灭这个欺压的、非人道的中共政权。
The Chinese people are the victims, and I renew my commitment to stand with you, to fight with you on the front lines to destroy this oppressive and inhumane regime called CCP.
@santos4congress
#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang #nfsc #mosenglish #moschinese #takedowntheccp
