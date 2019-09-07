Oh, Yes It Is the Beatles Own Music Tina Foster A concerted effort to discredit The Beatles has been made by some who claim that German philosopher, Theodor Adorno of the Frankfurt School, wrote all of their music. Dr. John Coleman, a former British Secret Service agent, made the baseless claim in his book, The Committee of 300. He “supplies exactly zero evidence to back up this contention.” Many find this claim to be ludicrous, including musicologist, Dr. Hans Utter. "The Memoirs of Billy Shears" is one book that promotes this spurious claim. However, it contradicts itself by saying that Paul wrote “Yesterday” in a dream (a claim made by Faul). It also says that Paul wrote “We can work it out” and “I’m Down” (allegedly about his being down in the ground, ie a grave). Prior to the 1960s, music publishers were known as "song pluggers." Their job was to persuade singers to record tunes written by songwriters they represented. However, the business changed with artists such as Chuck Berry and Buddy Holly, who wrote and recorded their own music. Although the Beatles did cover some songs by other artists, such as “Words of Love” by Buddy Holly, “Anna” by Arthur Alexander and “Money” by Janie Bradford and Berry Gordy Jr., Paul McCartney, John Lennon, and George Harrison did write and perform their own songs. Lennon explained, “Paul and I do most of the writing. George has written a few. Ringo hasn't, because it's hard to write something on the drums, isn't it.” In their first radio interview (October 28, 1962), the lads made it clear how the song-writing was done: MALCOLM: You composed 'P.S. I Love You' and 'Love Me Do' yourself, didn't you? Who does the composing between you? PAUL: Well, it's John and I. We write the songs between us. It's, you know... We've sort of signed contracts and things to say, that now if we... JOHN: It's equal shares. PAUL: Yeah, equal shares and royalties and things, so that really we just both write most of the stuff. George did write this instrumental, as we say. But mainly it's John and I. We've written over about a hundred songs but we don't use half of them, you know. When they were first signed, their producer, George Martin, thought “Love Me Do” and “P.S. I Love You” were the only commercially viable Lennon/McCartney tunes. Needing to release a single, Martin had the band learn the more likely hit, Mitch Murray’s “How Do You Do It.” However, the Beatles balked. They wanted to record their own songs, and to succeed or fail on their own terms. Gerry and the Pacemakers went on to have a hit with “How Do You Do It.” The Beatles recorded their original song, “Please Please Me,” in November 1962. The song was an astonishing leap forward in terms of song craft and propelled them to the toppermost of the poppermost. “All of their subsequent albums and singles would show remarkable artistic progression (though never at the expense of a damn catchy tune).” More evidence was provided by Walter Shenson, the producer of the movies, A Hard Day's Night and Help!, that The Beatles wrote their own songs: He personally saw matchbook covers upon which John and Paul had scribbled the lyrics for “A Hard Day’s Night” – a song Shenson thought “had the right beat and the arrangement was brilliant.” Read more at https://www.youtube.com/redirect?redir_token=alm8xDv_hUy4ky6eR6C1e2RSYKt8MTU2NzkxMTg1NEAxNTY3ODI1NDU0&event=video_description&v=B-u3M-d2V4s&q=https%3A%2F%2Fplasticmacca.blogspot.com%2F2019%2F09%2Ffaulse-memories-expose-of-memoirs-of.html Tina Foster is the author of "Plastic Macca: The Secret Death and Replacement of Beatle Paul McCartney" & "The Splitting Image: Exposing the Secret World of Doubles, Decoys, and Impostor-Replacements." Both are available at amazon.com

Tina's blog: plasticmacca.blogspot.com