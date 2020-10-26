LOYALTY TO THE ILLUMINATI SYSTEM IS CREATED & MAINTAINED WITH LIFE - W/ JESSIE CZEBOTAR (2OF2)

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Jessie Czebotar returns to the program to explain how loyalty to the Illuminati Luciferian System is created and maintained. She helps me and listeners understand why someone would even participate and stay within the system. After all, why in the world would anyone be willing to partake in this organization? You will learn this is not a choice and how they make sure it stays that way.
Jessie Czebotar, a courageous Chaplain who has done extensive work helping people who suffer from trauma to heal, joins the program. Jessie currently also works with organizations to hunt down human traffickers and free children from abusive hellish situations. She is uniquely qualified for this as she was raised to be the successor to one of the Mothers of Darkness. The Mothers of Darkness are known to be the highest level of the illuminati or as she calls it “the System”. People also call this group the Cabal, deep state, or the Brotherhood.
Her childhood consisted of rigorous training preparing her for leadership in that system. As such, she has seen this Satanic group from the inside like no one else who has ever come forward to expose their inner workings.
The most important thing to take from this interview is to further your understanding of how this Luciferian group operates and what they believe. Even if you do not believe any of this, they do. Without understanding what they believe and how they operate, it’s impossible to understand why they do what they do and how to dismantle and neuter their grip on society.
See the videos that we discussed in the show and Learn more about Jessie Czebotar @ IlluminateTheDarkness.com
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MUSIC CREDITS: “The Battle of 1066” by Patrick Patrikios – licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audio