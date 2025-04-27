TV star’s heart ruined by VAXX induced "hole in heart"

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Her new heart condition is not "congenital." That's complete bhllshit. Less than 1% of vax injuries are reported. This is how they get away with it. With word games like, "congenital heart defect." She is part of the > 99% of vax injuries that are not identified.
"A big humungous THANK YOU to the team at the Royal Brompton Hospital for their care and support. A few weeks ago, I had keyhole heart surgery, which feels very strange to write, and even stranger when I say it out loud. From investigations last year, to diagnosis and then surgery, they were absolutely incredible. As was @mattjwillis who never left my side"
April 24, 2025
"Today @mattjwillis and I spent the day finishing our training with @stjohn_ambulance to become part of their vaccination volunteer programme. Thank you so much to the whole team who guided and taught us and for making it informative AND fun! What a brilliant bunch of good eggs. Bring on the first shift!! 💚👊"
March 27, 2021
