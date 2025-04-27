TV star’s heart ruined by VAXX induced "hole in heart"

Her new heart condition is not "congenital." That's complete bhllshit. Less than 1% of vax injuries are reported. This is how they get away with it. With word games like, "congenital heart defect." She is part of the > 99% of vax injuries that are not identified.

https://digital.ahrqDOTgov/sites/default/files/docs/publication/r18hs017045-lazarus-final-report-2011.pdf

"A big humungous THANK YOU to the team at the Royal Brompton Hospital for their care and support. A few weeks ago, I had keyhole heart surgery, which feels very strange to write, and even stranger when I say it out loud. From investigations last year, to diagnosis and then surgery, they were absolutely incredible. As was @mattjwillis who never left my side"

April 24, 2025

https://www.instagramDOTcom/p/DIzaNoWoxs8/?img_index=1

"Today @mattjwillis and I spent the day finishing our training with @stjohn_ambulance to become part of their vaccination volunteer programme. Thank you so much to the whole team who guided and taught us and for making it informative AND fun! What a brilliant bunch of good eggs. Bring on the first shift!! 💚👊"

March 27, 2021

https://www.instagramDOTcom/p/CM73Rl2pOPh





