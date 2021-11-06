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SOUTHWEST PILOT FIRED. YOU CAN'T SPEAK THE TRUTH AND HURT FEELINGS YOU KNOW.
Truth or Consequences
Truth or Consequences
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442 views • November 06, 2021
Source: Unknown. You cannot be out there offending anyone. They however they can offend you 24/7 with impunity.Videos about vaccinated pilots, strikes, sick outs and the planes falling out of the sky:
WHAT CAUSED SOUTHWEST’S MASS CANCELLATIONS?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/8gCskuJxPvch/

Airlines beginning ban vaccinated passengers due to deaths of so many pilots
https://www.bitchute.com/video/sSg3cQPoS9S9/

BREAKING SW AIRLINES PILOT DIES IN FLIGHT!!! - 4th Source Confirms Vaxxed Delta Pilot DEAD In-Flight
https://www.bitchute.com/video/oIzyafJxSU27/

THE FOCUS NOW IS ON MORE DEAD PILOTS AND FLIGHT ATTENDANTS
https://www.bitchute.com/video/jt8PvalsJiyN/

It’s not stacking up at Southwest Airlines. Why won't they tell the truth. Cowards and Criminals.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/PNC3hxYZxRVw/

HEADS UP! VAXXED Delta Pilot DIES IN-FLIGHT, Emergency Landing Required -- BREAKING
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Jhh1ryR9cUmQ/

A Cardiologist Was Behind The California Cessna Plan
Keywords
vaccinesdepopulationsouthwest airlinescovid
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy