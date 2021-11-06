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SOUTHWEST PILOT FIRED. YOU CAN'T SPEAK THE TRUTH AND HURT FEELINGS YOU KNOW.
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442 views • November 06, 2021
Source: Unknown. You cannot be out there offending anyone. They however they can offend you 24/7 with impunity.Videos about vaccinated pilots, strikes, sick outs and the planes falling out of the sky:
WHAT CAUSED SOUTHWEST’S MASS CANCELLATIONS?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/8gCskuJxPvch/
Airlines beginning ban vaccinated passengers due to deaths of so many pilots
https://www.bitchute.com/video/sSg3cQPoS9S9/
BREAKING SW AIRLINES PILOT DIES IN FLIGHT!!! - 4th Source Confirms Vaxxed Delta Pilot DEAD In-Flight
https://www.bitchute.com/video/oIzyafJxSU27/
THE FOCUS NOW IS ON MORE DEAD PILOTS AND FLIGHT ATTENDANTS
https://www.bitchute.com/video/jt8PvalsJiyN/
It’s not stacking up at Southwest Airlines. Why won't they tell the truth. Cowards and Criminals.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/PNC3hxYZxRVw/
HEADS UP! VAXXED Delta Pilot DIES IN-FLIGHT, Emergency Landing Required -- BREAKING
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Jhh1ryR9cUmQ/
A Cardiologist Was Behind The California Cessna Plan
WHAT CAUSED SOUTHWEST’S MASS CANCELLATIONS?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/8gCskuJxPvch/
Airlines beginning ban vaccinated passengers due to deaths of so many pilots
https://www.bitchute.com/video/sSg3cQPoS9S9/
BREAKING SW AIRLINES PILOT DIES IN FLIGHT!!! - 4th Source Confirms Vaxxed Delta Pilot DEAD In-Flight
https://www.bitchute.com/video/oIzyafJxSU27/
THE FOCUS NOW IS ON MORE DEAD PILOTS AND FLIGHT ATTENDANTS
https://www.bitchute.com/video/jt8PvalsJiyN/
It’s not stacking up at Southwest Airlines. Why won't they tell the truth. Cowards and Criminals.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/PNC3hxYZxRVw/
HEADS UP! VAXXED Delta Pilot DIES IN-FLIGHT, Emergency Landing Required -- BREAKING
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Jhh1ryR9cUmQ/
A Cardiologist Was Behind The California Cessna Plan
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