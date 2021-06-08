President Trump: China's Coronavirus Is Single Biggest Attack on the World in History

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President Trump joined Stuart Varney on Varney and Co. on Monday morning. This was after his much anticipated speech in North Carolina over the weekend.
President Trump accused China of the biggest attack on the world in history.
And President Trump called on China to pay at least $10 trillion in reparations for the viral attack whether it was on purpose or not.