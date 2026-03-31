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Latest Space Weather
Rick Langley
Rick Langley
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STRONG GEOMAGNETIC STORM WATCH: Strong G3-class geomagnetic storms are possible later today, March 31st, when a CME is expected to graze Earth. It was launched by yesterday's X1.5-class solar flare. NOAA and NASA models disagree on the timing and severity of the impact, so there is uncertainty in the forecast. If the CME arrives on time, NASA's Artemis II Moon rocket could launch into a geomagnetic storm on April 1st. Despite the potential for 'strong' storming, this space weather event is far from extreme and should not endanger the mission.

https://spaceweather.com

-----------------

AR 4405 erupted Monday morning at 03:18 UTC (Mar 30) with a surprise X1.5 solar flare. This event launched a halo coronal mass ejection (CME) into space which also appears to have an Earth directed component. Although the main bulk of plasma is heading to the east, the edge of the CME is predicted to pass Earth by mid to late day March 31 (UTC). A moderate (G2) geomagnetic storm watch was added. Stay tuned!

https://solarham.com

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