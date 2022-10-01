SATAN is not GOD of Creation here on Earth: Pope Francis Vows To Usher In “One World Religion”

Creation will correct and cleanse itself, to end this Evil False Creation on Earth: All should remember.. Creation allows choice and for one to choose their path and allows one’s action to be in play until Creation corrects and cleanses itself, where accountability is applied to all actions outside the flow of Creation with their punishment lasting eternity. One’s responsible for one’s own choices and actions and, is why there’s no debate in Creation, the Laws are and Creation is.

Satanists Run The World and I Was A Strawman for them all in the World Financial Structure: https://www.bitchute.com/video/cClJkyutKm9F/

There’s NO democracy! Upper Level of Intelligence Agencies control Governments of the Service Corporation for SATAN on Earth who is the head of their Service Corporation. View: https://www.googlesightseeing.com/maps?p=430&c=&ll=-35.308117,149.124277&spn=0.010192,0.012360&t=k&hl=en/ show why Governments forced us to comply with their Evil agenda against Creation when they know they have violated our God given rights to choose our own paths.

DR Andreas Noack R.I.P. 26 11 2021 murdered – he exposed graphene razor blades in Covid Jab: https://www.bitchute.com/video/D4QxXS8AK0qZ/

SATAN is their GOD: Elites Panic As Queen’s Death Threatens To Expose Pedophile Ring: https://www.bitchute.com/video/9RpOwrhgTjUt/

Baal Worship at Queen’s Commonwealth Games Opening Ceremony 2022 in Birmingham England: https://www.bitchute.com/video/6Cbc45MPiWUZ/

We Humans don’t have to accept this Evil Filth - Transvestigation - Royalty, CEO's, Feminist Icons: https://www.bitchute.com/video/McfqlT7ov6GR/

COVID-19 does not exist - never isolated - a hoax to destroy human’s GOD given immune systems: https://www.bitchute.com/video/Zpa1uCDUfpbs/

(video shows their hate for creation) Mystery Babylon - Knight Templars, Freemasonry, Kabbalah: https://www.bitchute.com/video/3MMD33IBBJZT/

Wake up: UFOs are a Demonic Deception – they are Demons harassing humans pretending to be Alien: https://www.bitchute.com/video/JNw296LNdXIZ/

“Looking Glass” They know it’s checkmate with only a few moves left to the end of the Game: https://www.bitchute.com/video/sLVnvprRuaE9/

Video Mirrored from: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0hCGlvtPbrQ/

All agendas on Earth after the 1970 Invoking are all in defiance to creation – because - Intelligence Agencies, Military, Governments are accountable through 1970 Invoking after I, as a Navy Diver withdrew from the game after clandestine act under age when they violated the authority of signed law document - referred to as the authority of the god’s document under the Commonwealth of Australia and its Constitution and they were already accountable for alien technology in me and on Earth as my ct-scan shows on my: https://harold-holt.net/ website along with all my affidavits of evidence I hold against them.