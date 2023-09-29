Mobile groups of Novorossiysk-based Airborne Troops equipped with ATGM systems in action
📍 Kherson direction
▫️ In the area of the Antonovsky bridge, reconnaissance units using objective video monitoring equipment detected an observation point of Ukrainian Armed Forces in abandoned houses.
▫️ Having received the task to destroy the observation post, a mobile group operating on buggy-type vehicles promptly moved to the specified area to engage the target.
▫️ Having launched a guided missile from a Kornet ATGM mounted on the vehicle, the paratroopers destroyed an AFU observation post located on the right bank of the Dnepr.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.