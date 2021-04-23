Trying to find police racism so I can join BLM, Vegas strippers making a comeback, make it rain simps

#BLM #Racism #Vegas #Strippers



Topless dancers can shed coronavirus restrictions next weekend in Las Vegas and get face-to-face with patrons again, under rules accepted Thursday by a state COVID-19 task force.



But masks still will be required for adult entertainment employees and recommended for customers. Strippers must also stay at least three feet away from clients - unless they have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, or a negative test within the last seven days.



Sin City strip clubs that went dark when Nevada Gov Steve Sisolak ordered casinos, clubs and nonessential businesses closed in March 2020 will be able to open May 1 at 80 per cent of fire code capacity under strict social distancing guidelines.



Occupancy limits will be relaxed but not lifted completely at many other businesses including stores, spas and saunas, restaurants, bars and even karaoke clubs. The reopening plan was adopted on Tuesday by county officials and summarized Thursday by Deputy Clark County Fire Chief Billy Samuels.



Hair and nail salons, tattoo parlors and massage therapists will be able to book customers by appointment only.



A separate plan to lift restrictions almost completely in Washoe County skidded to a halt after health district, school and Reno city officials protested and pointed to rising local coronavirus case numbers.



Existing rules including 50 per cent capacity and six-foot social distancing will remain in effect.



As of Thursday, the coronavirus pandemic has claimed 5,400 lives in Nevada and badly hurt an economy dependent on tourism, conventions, hotel bookings and the buzz of big crowds.



It has also shuttered businesses and threatened the livelihood of bartenders, waiters, entertainers and hotel clerks.



'We know there is COVID fatigue in our community,' Washoe County Commission Chairman Bob Lucey said in a statement before accepting an offer from task force chief Caleb Cage to broaden support and submit a finalized plan in coming days. No firm time frame was set.



Lucey had favored what he termed a 'workable' plan to relax restrictions but acknowledged a rift among regional policymakers.