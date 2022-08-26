Psoriatic Arthritis Natural Treatment

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0:00 Introduction
3:38 Signs & Symptoms
4:27 Fatigue
4:48 Swollen and painful joints
5:16 Swollen fingers and toes
5:29 Inflammation of the spine
5:48 Nail changes
6:17 Eye pain and redness
6:25 Causes & Risk Factors
6:50 Genetics
7:07 Environment
7:26 Facts
7:59 Conventional Treatment
8:23 NSAIDs
8:50 Immunosuppressants
9:19 Corticosteroids
9:39 Anti-tumor Necrosis Factor Agents (TNF inhibitors):
10:09 Light Therapy
10:37 Avoid Inflammatory Foods
11:03 Healthy Foods
11:39 Weight Loss
12:13 Physical Activity
12:45 Reduce Stress
13:26 Acupuncture
14:06 Epsom Salts
14:56 Turmeric, Deer Antler, Aloe Vera, Borage (GLA) & Omega 3's