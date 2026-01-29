BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

🎵 It’s not that easy being blue
wolfburg
wolfburg
27 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
10 views • 2 days ago

A dystopian electronic composition, opening with a theremin’s uneasy tones emulating EM waves, layered over erratic broken MIDI glitches from piezoceramic actuators, Verses feature stark, metallic percussion with fractured synth textures, while sampled radio fragments and scrambled transmissions punctuate transitions, Industrial bass rumbles below, and neural feedback pulses cut through sections, building tension, The bridge dissolves structure—a wash of digital static, jarring processed vocals, and echoed stabs—before slamming into a relentless, polyrhythmic outro where all elements surge, disorient and collide

(Intro: Soft, melancholic piano chords that slowly transition into a warm, rhythmic hum)
Verse 1

It’s not that easy being blue Spending every morning the color of the dew. When I think it might be bolder being crimson, Or a violet hue, Or something shimmering and neon— Just a little more "new." It’s not easy being blue.
Verse 2

It seems you wash away into the background of the day. And people tend to walk right past you, 'Cause you’re not glowing like a fire in the hearth, Or a tiger in the brush. You’re just the quiet, steady shadows In the evening’s silver hush.
Bridge

But... blue is the color of the deep. And blue is the secret that the heavy rain clouds keep. And blue can be vast like the heavens, Or constant like the tide, Or the strength inside a glacier With nowhere left to hide.
Chorus

When blue is all there is to be, It could make you wonder why... But why wonder why? I’m looking at the mirror and the reflection’s looking fine. It’s calm, it’s clear, it’s beautiful— And I’ve decided that it’s mine.
Outro

(Tempo slows, voice becomes a gentle whisper) Yes, I’m blue... And it’s exactly what I want to be.

Keywords
building tensionverses feature starkindustrial bass rumbles belowmetallic percussion with fractured synth textureswhile sampled radio fragments and scrambled transmissions punctuate transitionsand neural feedback pulses cut through sectionsmidi glitches from piezoceramic actuatorsthe bridge dissolves structure
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
A new dependency: EU confronts energy vulnerability amid Greenland rift

A new dependency: EU confronts energy vulnerability amid Greenland rift

Willow Tohi
Congress strikes deal to avert shutdown, delays DHS funding fight

Congress strikes deal to avert shutdown, delays DHS funding fight

Belle Carter
AI Revolutionaries: How Artificial Intelligence Can Make Tyrannical Government Obsolete

AI Revolutionaries: How Artificial Intelligence Can Make Tyrannical Government Obsolete

Mike Adams
Why Trump&#8217;s War on Iran Would Shatter U.S. Military Readiness and Trigger Global Collapse

Why Trump’s War on Iran Would Shatter U.S. Military Readiness and Trigger Global Collapse

Mike Adams
From Broken Taillights to Broken Nations: The Hypocrisy of Conservative Vigilante Logic

From Broken Taillights to Broken Nations: The Hypocrisy of Conservative Vigilante Logic

Mike Adams
U.S. power grid under strain as Arctic blast sparks record winter demand; emergency orders issued amid blackout fears

U.S. power grid under strain as Arctic blast sparks record winter demand; emergency orders issued amid blackout fears

Kevin Hughes
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy