Destroyed Bridge in Baltimore - Another Aerial view - Dismantling of the Collapsed Structures will Begin in April-May
Published 14 hours ago

Destroyed bridge in Baltimore. Aerial view. Dismantling of the collapsed structures will begin in April-May.

Logs show the Singapore container ship Dali, which crashed into the Francis Scott Bridge in Baltimore, changed course two minutes before hitting the bridge.

The person responsible for the destruction of the Baltimore bridge has been found. It turned out to be the captain of the container ship that rammed the bridge.

His name is Sergei and he is Ukrainian.

❗️The US Department of Transportation confirmed the death of six people in the bridge collapse in Baltimore.

