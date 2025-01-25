BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
If you're called an outsider, embrace it ~ The boat rockers effect change ~
TheProphet-Barnebus
TheProphet-Barnebus
3 months ago

In today's discussion we will talk about rocking the boat and embracing being called an outcast. We will talk about the importance of not going along with the narrative and how only those that have their own mind will effect change, and thus bring about a new revolution. Finally, we will also share the latest episode of the highwire, which is episode 408: stargate to hell.


References:

- Highwire Episode 408: Stargate to Hell

  https://rumble.com/v6cmncv-episode-408-stargate-to-hell.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp

- Covid 19: The Great Reset by Klause Schwab

  https://archive.org/details/covid-19_great_reset_schwab

- The Truth about Covid 19

  https://archive.org/details/the-truth-about-covid-19-by-joseph-mercola-ronnie-cummins-mercola-joseph-cummins-ronnie-z-lib.org

- Propaganda Exposed Uncensored

  https://rumble.com/v1w9aqc-propaganda-exposed-uncensored-episode-1-question-everything.html

- TTAV: Presents Remedy

  https://rumble.com/c/c-6398192

- Trump urges grads to draw lessons from his outsider status

  https://www.cnn.com/2017/05/13/politics/trump-liberty-commencement-speech/index.html

- 7 Inspiring Quotes From President Trump's 2017 Commencement Speech

  https://www.entrepreneur.com/leadership/7-inspiring-quotes-from-president-trumps-2017-commencement/294340

vaccinescensorshipchangeclimateglobaldepopulationsocialwhistleblowerbillgatesgreatdistancereset19stargatecovid
