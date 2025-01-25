If you're called an outsider, embrace it ~ The boat rockers effect change ~

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In today's discussion we will talk about rocking the boat and embracing being called an outcast. We will talk about the importance of not going along with the narrative and how only those that have their own mind will effect change, and thus bring about a new revolution. Finally, we will also share the latest episode of the highwire, which is episode 408: stargate to hell.
References:
- Highwire Episode 408: Stargate to Hell
https://rumble.com/v6cmncv-episode-408-stargate-to-hell.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp
- Covid 19: The Great Reset by Klause Schwab
https://archive.org/details/covid-19_great_reset_schwab
- The Truth about Covid 19
https://archive.org/details/the-truth-about-covid-19-by-joseph-mercola-ronnie-cummins-mercola-joseph-cummins-ronnie-z-lib.org
- Propaganda Exposed Uncensored
https://rumble.com/v1w9aqc-propaganda-exposed-uncensored-episode-1-question-everything.html
- TTAV: Presents Remedy
https://rumble.com/c/c-6398192
- Trump urges grads to draw lessons from his outsider status
https://www.cnn.com/2017/05/13/politics/trump-liberty-commencement-speech/index.html
- 7 Inspiring Quotes From President Trump's 2017 Commencement Speech
https://www.entrepreneur.com/leadership/7-inspiring-quotes-from-president-trumps-2017-commencement/294340