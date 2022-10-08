Possible Crimean Bridge Strike? - Train Railway Tanker on Fire - Pedestrian Side Closed For a While

This guy starts out with he says, Good News. Only chose this video because it was fast, new video give real details. I've just posted videos that have details.

I'm sharing this video from "Suchomimus" on YouTube.

---- At 06:05, the equipment showed false employment on the railway tracks on the railway part of the transport crossing through the Kerch Strait. A fire broke out in a fuel tank at the tail of a freight train. The locomotive with part of the cars was brought to the Kerch station. Emergency work is underway. The causes of the incident are being established.

There are no victims in the train crew during the fire of the tank on the Crimean bridge - Federal State Unitary Enterprise "Crimean Railway"

There is a Photo of the fallen part of the automobile branch of the Crimean bridge.

The traffic on the Crimean bridge is completely closed, the launch of a ferry across the strait is being prepared - the authorities of Crimea

Road service specialists are working near the emergency site on the Crimean bridge, assessing the condition of the roadway, TASS was told in Uprdor "Taman".







