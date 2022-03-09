Dr. Sevillano discovers new strange "life forms" in Pfizer vaccine samples

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Dr. José Luis Sevillano is conducting research based on the observation and evolution of different possible unidentified life forms in the most detailed way possible.
In a recent program, he identified some structures that look like long leaves and others that are more vermiform and frightening.
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