Rafah Gaza Displaced Family in Tent Fleeing Rafah
Published 17 hours ago

Rafah Gaza Displaced Family in Tent Fleeing Rafah

حلا وأحمد

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h97PjqbaSEg


رفح تحتررق النزوح الاخير وين بدنا نروح😱ما في مكان امن


Rafah is burning. The recent exodus. Where do we want to go? There is no safe place

Keywords
israelpalestinegenocidegazaforeignpolicynatowarsukrainewarrussiawarwestbankpalestineisraelwarsciawarsregimechangewarsgazastripmiddleeastwarspalestinewarsgazawar

