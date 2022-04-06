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THE EXPERTS KNOW BEST, RIGHT?
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70 views • April 06, 2022
I will never forget, therefore I refuse to let any of my fellow brothers and sisters forget. I do not care how many times I’m de-platformed. I do not care how many times I’m insulted or blocked. I do not care how much business I lose. I will continue to tell the truth. I will never compromise my values and I will continue to protect my family, provide for my family, and show loyalty to the 🇺🇸 I ❤️
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