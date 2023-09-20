The KLR 650 Drone Video

I have been learning how to film with my DJI mini 3 pro drone. He is a short video with me out for ride on my KLR 650 Adventure Bike. I took about 15 minutes of video and condensed it down to just under three minutes of video. I make videos and share them because that's what I enjoy doing. I am not trying to sell you anything I am just trying to bring you some value so likes, comments, and subscriptions helps the small creators get recognized for their effort. So let us know if you find value.Thanks for watching.