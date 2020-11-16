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Exposing Covid1984 With Legendary Investigative Journalist Jon Rappoport Part 1
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6 views • November 16, 2020
So excited to share my interview with veteran investigative journalist extraordinaire Jon Rappoport.
We discuss China, Faulty Tests, P*andemics, Fever Guns, Tracking, Tracing, Fear Porn & SOOO much More.
Please share.
www.nomorefakenews.com
We discuss China, Faulty Tests, P*andemics, Fever Guns, Tracking, Tracing, Fear Porn & SOOO much More.
Please share.
www.nomorefakenews.com
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