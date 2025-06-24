Movies, Congo Killer, Baphomet Agenda, Tampon Tim, Jesse Ventura, Iran, Guns, Mel Brooks

Topic list: * The irony of Ironman ironing is that Johnny got ghosted again. * Johnny’s highschool friend reached out for the first time in 35 years only to ghost him when he responds. * Was “Vance Luther Boelter” the Congo Killer based on an invitation from Tampon Tim Walz? * More examples of police officer-ette incompetence. * A would be church mass shooting stopped by concealed carry holders: don’t expect to see this on “the news” but here’s the REAL issue. * This is the Baphomet Agenda. * Is Tampon Tim out of his #FalseFlag league? * Days after the Hortman slaughter, someone returns to the crime scene and breaks in. * Why did everyone loyally follow the rebranding of “social networks”? * Crooked cops fixed at the Battle of Athens in Tennessee in August of 1946. * What do these three men standing behind Donald Trump have in common? (Let’s throw in a fourth from the wait music!) * The Congo Killer’s “geofence” traced to Dubai, Nepal, India and Turkey...nothing to see here. * Was Jesse Ventura forced out of politics? * The Congo Killer’s police disguise forces police to warn you about “fake police”. * Jesus Enrique Rosas says PizzaBoy doesn’t smell right...Johnny agrees. * Quick aside: “TRUE LOVE!” * Johnny ghosted by Steven Young (no, not the Mormon). * Sportsfan forces Johnny to talk about Iran and Libya. * Recap: how much fun it is to give your life to Satan and his Church (says the Jews of Hollywood). * Recap: Heather TM McDonald© proves women CAN be funny. * Recap: Co-lion Noir, Gabriel Church Lady and cloned Mark Kelly. * Spaceballs the SEQUEL—the Search for Creativity and the coronahoax agenda of death. * What would happen if people found out how vaccines destroyed their babies and hospitals murdered their grandparents: ask Naomi Wolf. * Roman Catholic Professor Michael Behe ghosted Johnny...again.

