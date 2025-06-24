Movies, Congo Killer, Baphomet Agenda, Tampon Tim, Jesse Ventura, Iran, Guns, Mel Brooks

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
SR 2025-06-23 #197
Johnny Cirucci Special Report #197
Topic list:
* The irony of Ironman ironing is that Johnny got ghosted again.
* Johnny’s highschool friend reached out for the first time in 35 years only to ghost him when he responds.
* Was “Vance Luther Boelter” the Congo Killer based on an invitation from Tampon Tim Walz?
* More examples of police officer-ette incompetence.
* A would be church mass shooting stopped by concealed carry holders: don’t expect to see this on “the news” but here’s the REAL issue.
* This is the Baphomet Agenda.
* Is Tampon Tim out of his #FalseFlag league?
* Days after the Hortman slaughter, someone returns to the crime scene and breaks in.
* Why did everyone loyally follow the rebranding of “social networks”?
* Crooked cops fixed at the Battle of Athens in Tennessee in August of 1946.
* What do these three men standing behind Donald Trump have in common? (Let’s throw in a fourth from the wait music!)
* The Congo Killer’s “geofence” traced to Dubai, Nepal, India and Turkey...nothing to see here.
* Was Jesse Ventura forced out of politics?
* The Congo Killer’s police disguise forces police to warn you about “fake police”.
* Jesus Enrique Rosas says PizzaBoy doesn’t smell right...Johnny agrees.
* Quick aside: “TRUE LOVE!”
* Johnny ghosted by Steven Young (no, not the Mormon).
* Sportsfan forces Johnny to talk about Iran and Libya.
* Recap: how much fun it is to give your life to Satan and his Church (says the Jews of Hollywood).
* Recap: HeatherTM McDonald© proves women CAN be funny.
* Recap: Co-lion Noir, Gabriel Church Lady and cloned Mark Kelly.
* Spaceballs the SEQUEL—the Search for Creativity and the coronahoax agenda of death.
* What would happen if people found out how vaccines destroyed their babies and hospitals murdered their grandparents: ask Naomi Wolf.
* Roman Catholic Professor Michael Behe ghosted Johnny...again.
_____________________
SUPPORT JOHNNY! (and join the e-Blast in the bottom right)
http://johnnycirucci.com/support/
GET JOHNNY’S BOOKS ON AMAZON, WHILE YOU STILL CAN!
https://www.amazon.com/Johnny-Cirucci/e/B01N6T2RT6
coronahoax GEAR IN THE JOHNNY STORE!
(BE THIS GUY: the Truth will free us!)
http://johnnycirucci.com/store/
Catch Johnny’s live broadcasts on Twitter:
https://twitter.com/Johnny_Cirucci
Johnny’s BANNED from YouTube Audio/Video Hubs:
·
Odysee (also LIVE):
https://odysee.com/@Johnny_Cirucci:4
·
Rumble (also LIVE):
https://rumble.com/user/ResistanceRising
·
BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/wNZZkvylPP9c/
·
Brighteon:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/johnnycirucci
·
UGETube
https://ugetube.com/@Johnny_Cirucci
CONNECT WITH JOHNNY!
(All of Johnny’s app IDs are here, including his e-mail...no souvenir underwear, please!)
https://johnnycirucci.com/contact/
Resistance Rising on Telegram
https://t.me/+DtRMAQ-tXGtlNTVh
The Flying Monkey’s Roost on Telegram
https://t.me/+CJZReNdtGCI0NTM5
SR 2025-06-23 #197
Johnny Cirucci Special Report #197
Topic list:
* The irony of Ironman ironing is that Johnny got ghosted again.
* Johnny’s highschool friend reached out for the first time in 35 years only to ghost him when he responds.
* Was “Vance Luther Boelter” the Congo Killer based on an invitation from Tampon Tim Walz?
* More examples of police officer-ette incompetence.
* A would be church mass shooting stopped by concealed carry holders: don’t expect to see this on “the news” but here’s the REAL issue.
* This is the Baphomet Agenda.
* Is Tampon Tim out of his #FalseFlag league?
* Days after the Hortman slaughter, someone returns to the crime scene and breaks in.
* Why did everyone loyally follow the rebranding of “social networks”?
* Crooked cops fixed at the Battle of Athens in Tennessee in August of 1946.
* What do these three men standing behind Donald Trump have in common? (Let’s throw in a fourth from the wait music!)
* The Congo Killer’s “geofence” traced to Dubai, Nepal, India and Turkey...nothing to see here.
* Was Jesse Ventura forced out of politics?
* The Congo Killer’s police disguise forces police to warn you about “fake police”.
* Jesus Enrique Rosas says PizzaBoy doesn’t smell right...Johnny agrees.
* Quick aside: “TRUE LOVE!”
* Johnny ghosted by Steven Young (no, not the Mormon).
* Sportsfan forces Johnny to talk about Iran and Libya.
* Recap: how much fun it is to give your life to Satan and his Church (says the Jews of Hollywood).
* Recap: HeatherTM McDonald© proves women CAN be funny.
* Recap: Co-lion Noir, Gabriel Church Lady and cloned Mark Kelly.
* Spaceballs the SEQUEL—the Search for Creativity and the coronahoax agenda of death.
* What would happen if people found out how vaccines destroyed their babies and hospitals murdered their grandparents: ask Naomi Wolf.
* Roman Catholic Professor Michael Behe ghosted Johnny...again.
_____________________
SUPPORT JOHNNY! (and join the e-Blast in the bottom right)
http://johnnycirucci.com/support/
GET JOHNNY’S BOOKS ON AMAZON, WHILE YOU STILL CAN!
https://www.amazon.com/Johnny-Cirucci/e/B01N6T2RT6
coronahoax GEAR IN THE JOHNNY STORE!
(BE THIS GUY: the Truth will free us!)
http://johnnycirucci.com/store/
Catch Johnny’s live broadcasts on Twitter:
https://twitter.com/Johnny_Cirucci
Johnny’s BANNED from YouTube Audio/Video Hubs:
• Odysee (also LIVE):
https://odysee.com/@Johnny_Cirucci:4
• Rumble (also LIVE):
https://rumble.com/user/ResistanceRising
• BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/wNZZkvylPP9c/
• Brighteon:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/johnnycirucci
• UGETube
https://ugetube.com/@Johnny_Cirucci
CONNECT WITH JOHNNY!
(All of Johnny’s app IDs are here, including his e-mail...no souvenir underwear, please!)
https://johnnycirucci.com/contact/
Resistance Rising on Telegram
https://t.me/+DtRMAQ-tXGtlNTVh
The Flying Monkey’s Roost on Telegram
https://t.me/+CJZReNdtGCI0NTM5