Consequences for the World of the holocaust narrative (Part 1 of 2)

🕒 Time stamps 🕞

00:00 Consequences for the World of the holocaust narrative -- Outline

01:37 Crippling Germany and Austria

25:35 Devastating the Middle East and beyond

47:00 Deepening Jewish psychosis

Part 2 of this video will look at the consequences for the whole world (losing national sovereignty) and for individuals (losing personal sovereignty). After that, the next video will look at the consequences for the Church.

Mirrored - Scripture and Tradition -- Fr James Mawdsley





To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/