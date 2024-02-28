Create New Account
New California State - 12th Declaration Of Default - The Failures Of California State & Gavin Newsom
The New California State makes declarations of default against the State of California and against the communist dictator known as Gavin Newsom the supposed governor of California who never won an election to an official public office. this video is a reading of the declarations of default with the listing of the many failures by the California government and Gavin Newsom of their oath of office to the U.S. Constitution and the warring against "We The people" of the New California State and the State of California.

Link to this video --->  https://bit.ly/ncs-default-12

Link to New California State --->  https://bit.ly/NewCaliforniaState


