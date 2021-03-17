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ORBS & ENERGIES
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29 views • March 17, 2021
Energies are everywhere, and in everything that you are observing is energy first and foremost, you are energy, water is energy, air is energy, animals, bird’s, insects, rocks, trees, this list is endless, you cannot get away from this energy, because it is in everything, and everything is created of what you are observing by energy.
How can all things be energy?
You may have a mediocre understanding of a radio wireless, the radio receives the energy vibration of the tune from a tower, of which is transmitted to the radio, the same process for a mobile phone, it receives the information from the receiver to the phone, you don’t go and find or look for the frequency all you know is the phone rings and you receive the call.
https://www.suzannemassee.com
http://www.suzannemassee.blog
How can all things be energy?
You may have a mediocre understanding of a radio wireless, the radio receives the energy vibration of the tune from a tower, of which is transmitted to the radio, the same process for a mobile phone, it receives the information from the receiver to the phone, you don’t go and find or look for the frequency all you know is the phone rings and you receive the call.
https://www.suzannemassee.com
http://www.suzannemassee.blog
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