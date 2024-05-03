Pro Palestinian Protests On Campuses Still Growing | Maverick News With Rick Walker

Maverick News Top Stories with Rick Walker:
* Pro HAMAS uprising continue to grow on campuses as U.S. Authorities begin to crack down - Over 2000 arrests
* Inflation Prompts Grocery Giant LOBLAW to make public statement
Feature Interview with Journalist Pelle Neroth Taylor from Sweden LIVE. Discussing immigtartion, Gaza, Ukraine, and The U.S. Presidential Election.
Please support Free Speech By Donating at:
https://www.freedomreporters.com
or
https://www.maverickdonations.com
Visit Maverick News:
or
https://www.mavericknewschannel.com
Please subscribe to our RUMBLE CHANNEL
Maverick News: Freedom Reporters
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.