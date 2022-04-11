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YOUR KIDS Are Being BRAINWASHED! - Homeschooling SKYROCKETS In Popularity! - SAVE The Children!
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3688 views • April 11, 2022
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Josh Sigurdson interviews David Rodriguez about the home schooling revolution currently taking place as 2 to 3 times more people homeschool than just at the beginning of 2020.
The public school system is made up of indoctrination camps meant to teach children to be weak, question nothing and eventually to bankrupt them of what it means to be human.
David Rodriguez has been standing up against the public school system for years, writing books with legendary John Taylor Gatto, showing parents how to remove their kids from school and how to get past the hurdles and standing up against tyranny across the board, often leading to arrest and prosecution.
In this video, we go over the issues of socializing in school and how to replace that in kids outside of school. We also go into the concerns regarding CPS and the racket that is social "services" as children are stolen from the government due to not following the mainstream collective line brandished into them at birth by the establishment and legal fiction system.
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
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World Alternative Media
2022
JOIN US At Flote Fest 2022 In Gause, Texas & Save Money On Your Tickets HERE:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flotefest-2022-tickets-253730132657?aff=WAM
STOCK UP ON STOREABLE FOODS HERE:
http://wamsurvival.com/
GET YOUR APRICOT SEEDS at the life-saving Richardson Nutritional Center HERE:
https://rncstore.com/r?id=bg8qc1
OUR GOGETFUNDING CAMPAIGN:
https://gogetfunding.com/help-keep-wam-alive/
Josh Sigurdson interviews David Rodriguez about the home schooling revolution currently taking place as 2 to 3 times more people homeschool than just at the beginning of 2020.
The public school system is made up of indoctrination camps meant to teach children to be weak, question nothing and eventually to bankrupt them of what it means to be human.
David Rodriguez has been standing up against the public school system for years, writing books with legendary John Taylor Gatto, showing parents how to remove their kids from school and how to get past the hurdles and standing up against tyranny across the board, often leading to arrest and prosecution.
In this video, we go over the issues of socializing in school and how to replace that in kids outside of school. We also go into the concerns regarding CPS and the racket that is social "services" as children are stolen from the government due to not following the mainstream collective line brandished into them at birth by the establishment and legal fiction system.
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
FIND US on Gettr HERE:
https://www.gettr.com/user/worldaltmedia
See our EPICFUNDME HERE:
https://epicfundme.com/251-world-alternative-media
JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER HERE:
https://www.iambanned.com/
JOIN our Telegram Group HERE:
https://t.me/worldalternativemedia
JOIN US On BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/gzFCj8AuSWgp/
JOIN US On Flote:
https://flote.app/JoshSigurdson
JOIN US On Odysee (formerly LBRY) HERE:
https://odysee.com/@WAM:0
BUY WAM NFTs HERE:
https://rarible.com/worldalternativemedia
JOIN US on Rumble Here:
https://rumble.com/c/c-312314
FIND WAM MERCHANDISE HERE:
https://teespring.com/stores/world-alternative-media
FIND OUR CoinTree page here:
https://cointr.ee/joshsigurdson
JOIN US on SubscribeStar here:
https://www.subscribestar.com/world-alternative-media
We will soon be doing subscriber only content!
LIKE us on Facebook here:
https://www.facebook.com/LibertyShallPrevail/
Follow us on Twitter here:
https://twitter.com/WorldAltMedia
DONATE PAYPAL HERE:
[email protected]
Help keep independent media alive!
Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us alive!
https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&;ty=h&u=2652072
BITCOIN ADDRESS:
18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU
World Alternative Media
2022
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