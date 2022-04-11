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YOUR KIDS Are Being BRAINWASHED! - Homeschooling SKYROCKETS In Popularity! - SAVE The Children!
World Alternative Media
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3688 views • April 11, 2022
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Josh Sigurdson interviews David Rodriguez about the home schooling revolution currently taking place as 2 to 3 times more people homeschool than just at the beginning of 2020.
The public school system is made up of indoctrination camps meant to teach children to be weak, question nothing and eventually to bankrupt them of what it means to be human.
David Rodriguez has been standing up against the public school system for years, writing books with legendary John Taylor Gatto, showing parents how to remove their kids from school and how to get past the hurdles and standing up against tyranny across the board, often leading to arrest and prosecution.
In this video, we go over the issues of socializing in school and how to replace that in kids outside of school. We also go into the concerns regarding CPS and the racket that is social "services" as children are stolen from the government due to not following the mainstream collective line brandished into them at birth by the establishment and legal fiction system.

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World Alternative Media
2022
Keywords
healthvaccinesnewspoliticsanarchyvaccinenwoconspiracyhomeschoolingmandatevoluntaryismjabdavid rodriguezjosh sigurdsoncoronaviruscovid19covidwam
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