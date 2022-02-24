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Truckers vs. The Corporatocracy
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20 views • February 24, 2022
The Truckers are the most visual deliverers of trade to the Masses. They are the main heart-beat of this civilization. Without them even the Elite Cabal and their Deep State bureaucrats have difficulties. Never-the-less, the greater Trade GRID---of which they have been forced to contracted/be [BEAST] MARKED with is made-up/established/controlled by the City of London, Inc. This must change if the Masses are not further to be mandated/dictated-to by said owners and upper management of this One World Corporation. ENTER Ukraine [economic] "War"---Thank you Central Bankster's creation to get the focus off the solutions!
Banksters, speculators, & debt-enforcers are making out like bandits with this planned Ukrainian [economic] “War.” Leaders of Nations seem to be all on-board with the Central Bankster One World Corporation, most likely Putin too, as said leaders are the ones benefiting, while the World’s Masses get the shaft & have to pay for it!
You can’t imagine all the advances in technology + new forms of energy that have been stopped by bureaucrats that are enforcing the negative debt-Administration regulations. Climate Change hoax is only 1 method of control utilized by the Elite Cabal One Worlders. ..Plandemic another.
Banksters, speculators, & debt-enforcers are making out like bandits with this planned Ukrainian [economic] “War.” Leaders of Nations seem to be all on-board with the Central Bankster One World Corporation, most likely Putin too, as said leaders are the ones benefiting, while the World’s Masses get the shaft & have to pay for it!
You can’t imagine all the advances in technology + new forms of energy that have been stopped by bureaucrats that are enforcing the negative debt-Administration regulations. Climate Change hoax is only 1 method of control utilized by the Elite Cabal One Worlders. ..Plandemic another.
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