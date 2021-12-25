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Pharmacist Admits "I Should not Be Giving These Vaccines At All"
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73 views • December 25, 2021
"You are exactly right. You are correct. I should not be giving these vaccines at all."
"Because I am told to and that's how I, because I am told to, and..."
"I can not answer that and I feel ... right now I'm feeling totally inadequate as a Pharmacist, and ready to turn in my license."
sa0510
Pharmacist when asked about informed consent.
"Because I am told to and that's how I, because I am told to, and..."
"I can not answer that and I feel ... right now I'm feeling totally inadequate as a Pharmacist, and ready to turn in my license."
sa0510
Pharmacist when asked about informed consent.
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