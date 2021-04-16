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Does Fauci Believe the Vaccine is Ineffective? | Tucker Carlson
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180 views • April 16, 2021
'Tucker Carlson Tonight' host says 'there's a legitimate public health mystery' related to COVID vaccine
By: Fox News/Yahoo
Original url: https://news.yahoo.com/tucker-does-fauci-believe-vaccine-003926510.html
By: Fox News/Yahoo
Original url: https://news.yahoo.com/tucker-does-fauci-believe-vaccine-003926510.html
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