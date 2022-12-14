Create New Account
Big Prediction: God's '3 Days of Darkness' in 2024?
28 views
High Hopes
Published 17 hours ago |
John-Henry Westen


December 14, 2022


Lay theologian Xavier Reyes-Ayral explains God's Warning, Chastisement, and Three Days of Darkness as foretold in prophecies and gives reasons for why he thinks 2024 might be the year it occurs.


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v20hyvq-big-prediction-gods-3-days-of-darkness-in-2024.html


christianprophecyreligioncatholic2024the warningdarknessprophecieschastisement3 days of darknessjohn-henry westenxavier reyes-ayralprediciton

