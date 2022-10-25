Katie Hobbs’ Sister Admits To Project Veritas: Dem Party Funded 'Extreme' Trump Endorsed Candidates

Project Veritas is Undercover with Becky Hobbs : “They wanted those extremists to win because they knew that the Dems had a better chance of winning their races against the extremist candidates than they did against the moderate Republicans.”

ARIZONA GOVERNOR RACE: Democrat Candidate Katie Hobbs’ Twin Sister Says Democratic Party ‘Was Putting Money in Primaries’ to Help ‘Extreme Trump Endorsed Candidates’ Secure Republican Nominations

• Becky Hobbs: “So, on election night -- primary night -- when we were at Katie’s event on primary night, and she didn’t know the night of the election who her opponent was gonna be -- but [Republican] Karrin Taylor Robson was up by 10 points and it was kind of like, it took the air out of the room because everyone knew that Katie was polling better against Kari Lake, and everyone knew that Katie had a better chance to win against Kari Lake. So, everyone wanted Kari Lake to be the nominee.”

• Becky Hobbs: “So, it was kind of like, this sigh of relief when Kari Lake actually ended up winning.”

[PHOENIX – Oct. 24, 2022] Project Veritas Action released a new video today featuring Becky Hobbs, who is the twin sister of Arizona’s Democrat candidate for governor, Katie Hobbs.

In the undercover video, Becky Hobbs is seen detailing how the Democrat Party financially supported Trump-backed candidates in Republican primaries.

Recently, Democrat officials have voiced concern on their perception that the Republican Party is becoming more “extreme” due to Trump-backed candidates winning their primaries.

This video of Becky Hobbs appears to confirm that Democrats contributed to that outcome, raising questions on whether Democrats fear so-called Trump extremism or if such alleged extremism is in fact politically convenient for them.

Full story here: https://thepostmillennial.com/breaking-katie-hobbs-sister-reveals-dems-donated-to-extreme-trump-backed-candidates-to-ensure-their-victory




