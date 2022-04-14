© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr Bryan Ardis Reveals To Mike Adams The Truth About The Venomous Covid Vaccines And Remdesivir
Follow
32
Share
Report
14432 views • April 14, 2022
Mike Adams interviews Dr Bryan Ardis and Dr Ardis reveals the truth about what the covid vaccines are actually made of which he discovered through four months of research. The discussion and revelations go into much details as what is revealed is very troubling, shocking and very evil. Many people have already realized that the covid vaccines have proven to be harmful and deadly without knowing exactly why although there are many doctors and scientists saying the vaccines have human fetus materials, formaldehyde, a form of anti freeze, metals, nano sized razors, graphene oxide and other harmful elements in various covid vaccines all of which is certainly true but now the information revealed in this video shows a very evil component or element in the various vaccines and I say various vaccines because they are not all the same. Apparently the human race is being experimented on to find the best way to kill off the human race which is indeed what has been happening since the implementation of the covid vaccines and even before that as history has shown. This video is a compilation of three videos into one that was presented by Mike Adams with doctor Bryan Ardis. This video with its extensive and very thorough information will shock most people and make the people of the world very angry and hateful towards those evil people who are perpetrating this great evil upon the human race which is why it's so very important to share the video with everyone you possibly can and even to those who are very pro vaccines that want everyone in the world to get vaccinated. Thank you for any efforts you do to share this video.
NOTE: There is mention in this video about water as being a possible carrier or form of transmission and that is most likely not the case with the subject that is discussed. The amount of solution needed in the water system would be very high and is not likely to be the case, however it's always better to be safe than sorry so it would be wise to filter your water for drinking, cooking or any form of consumption with a high quality grade water filter not just for this situation but also because of other poisons and harmful chemicals in our water supplies. Anyway the most effective and easiest and most reliable way to get venom and other poisons or harmful materials into people is with vaccines which has been very successful with a large percentage of the population... unfortunately.
Link to Dr Bryan Ardis Show - https://thedrardisshow.com
NOTE: There is mention in this video about water as being a possible carrier or form of transmission and that is most likely not the case with the subject that is discussed. The amount of solution needed in the water system would be very high and is not likely to be the case, however it's always better to be safe than sorry so it would be wise to filter your water for drinking, cooking or any form of consumption with a high quality grade water filter not just for this situation but also because of other poisons and harmful chemicals in our water supplies. Anyway the most effective and easiest and most reliable way to get venom and other poisons or harmful materials into people is with vaccines which has been very successful with a large percentage of the population... unfortunately.
Link to Dr Bryan Ardis Show - https://thedrardisshow.com
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.