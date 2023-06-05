Comrades about their Battalion Commander - of RU 'Lugansk People’s Militia' that fight against the Ukrainian Nationalists - Shot in the Back and Kept Fighting with his Comrades

Comrades about battalion commander
Alexander was a successful businessman. However, when the special military operation in Ukraine began, he immediately knew that this is where he needed to be. Without a trace of regret, he gave up his cushy life to join the Lugansk People’s Militia to fight against the Ukrainian nationalists. He isn’t bothered about the fact that water and clean bedsheets have now become the most coveted items around, because he believes that fighting for what’s right trumps any worldly possessions. See what his comrades tell about him.
