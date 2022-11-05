Revelation #16

And he said unto them, These are the words which I spake unto you, while I was yet with you, that all things must be fulfilled, which were written in the law of Moses, and in the prophets, and in the psalms, concerning me. Luke 24:44 (KJV)
Dear friends,
Below are links to book translation titled #Christ Appeared in the Old Testament. Translation is Still in the works. There will be total of 56 lessons in the end. Please take the time to read and share. #ChristAppearedintheOldTestament #Maranatha #GodBlessYou
English - https://rb.gy/m3njff
Spanish - https://rb.gy/5ucb2m
#KJV #kingjamesbible #EndTimes #DayofChrist #Rapture #Tribulation #SecondAdvent #secondcoming #MillenialKingdom #JesusChrist #JesusisGOD #Gospel #GetSaved #Dispensationalism #2022 #Salvation #BloodofJesusChrist #Maranatha #Truth #Word
#JesusisComing #BibleBeliever #LastDays #Revelation
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.