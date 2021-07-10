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LOOK Where Biden WASTED Covid Funds - When You Learn You Will BE FURIOUS
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250 views • July 10, 2021
Mike LaChance from American Lookout reports, America has a massive and growing homeless problem. Many American veterans are homeless. And what is Joe Biden doing? He’s about to spend nearly a billion dollars housing kids who have crossed our border illegally.
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