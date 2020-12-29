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USA 45 POTUS Donald J. Trump from the WH Press News Conference on 2020 Election Challenges [11-05] / EUA 45 PDEUA Donald J. Trump en CB da Conferencia de Prensa y Medios sobre Elección 2020 [05-11]
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63 views • December 29, 2020
"President Donald Trump held a news conference at the White House on November 5 where he claimed there was massive voter fraud and that he is the winner of the election. At present, there has been no evidence of any widespread voter fraud.
Trump and Democrat Joe Biden are locked in a battle for the White House where several pivotal states remain undecided."
Trump and Democrat Joe Biden are locked in a battle for the White House where several pivotal states remain undecided."
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