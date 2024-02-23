Con-Con Suffers Defeat in Indiana

It’s that time of year again. With many state legislatures back in session, Article V Convention supporters are once again working to fleece well-intentioned patriots into pursuing a deceptive solution to out-of-control government. And right on cue, volunteer members of The John Birch Society, in conjunction with many allies, have stepped to dispel via persuasive arguments why applying for a Con-Con is a bad idea. JBS National Field Director Jon Schrock discusses the Birchers’ latest victory, this time in Indiana, where a Con-Con bill made it too far for comfort before being killed.
