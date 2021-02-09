AZITHROMYCIN 💊 The Anti-COVID Antibiotic

In the very turbulent first year of this decade, AZITHROMYCIN®, a 40-year-old drug, has almost become a household name, being the subject of over 66,000 news media articles.

Is it being unfairly demonized because it's a cheap, effective drug competing with big pharma's patented +$2000 drug, Remdesivir? Does it deserve a place in the antifragile Biohacker's anti-COVID tool chest?





More about AZITHROMYCIN 📑 everything mentioned here

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/nootropics/1705-azithromycin

Order from RUPharma 🛒 https://www.limitlessmindset.com/AZITHROMYCIN #PayWithCrypto





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I'm not a doctor, medical professional, or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic Biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious health decisions. Affiliate links here support Limitless Mindset.





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