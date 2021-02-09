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AZITHROMYCIN 💊 The Anti-COVID Antibiotic
jroseland
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203 views • February 09, 2021

In the very turbulent first year of this decade, AZITHROMYCIN®, a 40-year-old drug, has almost become a household name, being the subject of over 66,000 news media articles.

Is it being unfairly demonized because it's a cheap, effective drug competing with big pharma's patented +$2000 drug, Remdesivir? Does it deserve a place in the antifragile Biohacker's anti-COVID tool chest?


More about AZITHROMYCIN 📑 everything mentioned here

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/nootropics/1705-azithromycin

Order from RUPharma 🛒 https://www.limitlessmindset.com/AZITHROMYCIN #PayWithCrypto


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Clarity is a confidential VOIP call away - book an illuminating and edifying 45-minute Biohacking/Lifehacking consultation with me

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/breakthrough-consultation


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I'm not a doctor, medical professional, or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic Biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious health decisions. Affiliate links here support Limitless Mindset.


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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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