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PRESIDENT TRUMP LIES TO CANDACE OWENS: UNVACCINATED PEOPLE ARE DYING AND FILLING THE HOSPITALS !!
RED PILLED
RED PILLED
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143 views • January 07, 2022
Former President Donald Trump continued his tour across the country in his new job as marketing rep for Pfizer, Moderna, and J&J today, appearing in an interview with Right Wing Conservative Candace Owens.

When Candace Owens tried to get the former president to admit the vaccines were not working as planned, pointing out that more people had died this year from COVID-19 under Biden than they did under his presidency when there was no vaccine yet, Trump doubled down and parroted the same lie that Joe Biden, Fauci, the CDC, and the FDA keep saying, and blamed the deaths and hospitalizations on the unvaccinated.

Source: https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/president-trump-lies-to-candace-owens-unvaccinated-people-are-dying-and-filling-the-hospitals/


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