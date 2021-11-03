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FB new name Meta-verse related with MRNA vaccine alternating DNA to create human hybrid connected with AI
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181 views • November 03, 2021
𝗠𝗘𝗧𝗔𝗩𝗘𝗥𝗦𝗘
The rebranding name change for Facebook is not innocent. It's a more deliberate announcement to the world that they absolutely serve Satan!
(He doesn't hide anymore.)
Meta stands for "metaverse" which is an encompassing of everything online. That Mark Zuckerberg's company is dabbling in all sorts of things. The "M" symbol being shaped like an infinity sign has a twofold meaning. One being the origin of high level witchcraft; Oroborous. And the other is a worldwide proclamation of an e̶t̶e̶r̶n̶a̶l̶ kingdom being ushered in; NWO (New World Order).
So, to break it down:
Oroborous symbol; Satan / E̶t̶e̶r̶n̶a̶l̶ Kingdom =/= META; Encompassing every facet of life (NWO)!
🔥 Meta in Greek means "beyond". While in today's slang terminology it means "the best or perfect". Food for thought.
https://www.complex.com/life/mark-zuckerberg-facebook-name-change-meta
The rebranding name change for Facebook is not innocent. It's a more deliberate announcement to the world that they absolutely serve Satan!
(He doesn't hide anymore.)
Meta stands for "metaverse" which is an encompassing of everything online. That Mark Zuckerberg's company is dabbling in all sorts of things. The "M" symbol being shaped like an infinity sign has a twofold meaning. One being the origin of high level witchcraft; Oroborous. And the other is a worldwide proclamation of an e̶t̶e̶r̶n̶a̶l̶ kingdom being ushered in; NWO (New World Order).
So, to break it down:
Oroborous symbol; Satan / E̶t̶e̶r̶n̶a̶l̶ Kingdom =/= META; Encompassing every facet of life (NWO)!
🔥 Meta in Greek means "beyond". While in today's slang terminology it means "the best or perfect". Food for thought.
https://www.complex.com/life/mark-zuckerberg-facebook-name-change-meta
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