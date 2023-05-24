Brighteon Broadcast News, May 24, 2023 - Health Ranger announces adoption of breakthrough privacy crypto tech for payments and tipping systems

0:00 Intro

2:15 ATF

4:13 John Kerry Targets Farmers

6:44 Hospitals at Risk of Closure

8:24 LGBT Agenda

10:32 Other News

17:28 Health Ranger announces adoption of Epic Cash

45:25 Interview with Uncle Vigilante

1:58:52 Interview with Masako Ganah





- The U-Haul truck "attack" at the White House is a lame false flag theatrical event

- PetSmart pushes delusional LGBT agenda for your PETS - mutilate your dogs in the name of "gender affirmation!"

- TARGET retailers partner with SATAN to target your children for genital mutilation advocacy

- If the USA defaults on its debt, Biden will take the blame, says Newt Gingrich

- Bill Gates funding vaccine "microneedle" patches for infants and children

- John Kerry says farms must be prevented from producing FOOD in order to solve the "climate crisis"

- 646 hospitals across the USA at risk of closure - because they KILLED their own medical staff with covid jabs

- Health Ranger announces adoption of Epic Cash as payment and tipping system

- Fiat currency banks have turned into financial PRISON CAMPS for your money

- Full interview with Uncle Vigilante on Epic Cash: Private, non-confiscatable money

- Epic Cash is fast, private, secure, low cost and non-confiscatable

- The problems with Bitcoin: It isn't private, coins can be tainted, very high transaction costs

- Advantages of Bitcoin: Universal crypto, easy on ramps and off ramps

- Full interview with Masako Ganaha on how globalists are targeting Japan for depopulation and collapse





