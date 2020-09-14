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Criminalizing Free Speech: The Sedition Act Trials
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8 views • September 14, 2020
Attacks on the Freedom of Speech are nothing new. Benjamin Franklin warned about them as far back as 1722. And the Sedition Act of 1798 was a direct assault. Learn the stories of some of the people arrested and prosecuted under one of the worst federal acts in history.
Path to Liberty: September 14, 2020
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Path to Liberty: September 14, 2020
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
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