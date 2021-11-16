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With Musk Selling His Stock, Is Tesla (TSLA) Still Worth Holding?
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1 view • November 16, 2021
In August 2020, I told listeners "The Trish Regan Show" that Tesla was a stock that would be a strong performer -- and was one of the very best ways to hedge political risk. And, has it ever been! Shares of TSLA are up about 1400% since I made that call.
But now what? With Elon Musk selling his stock -- is the company still worth the risk?
In this episode of my Trish Regan Show podcast, I take a look at investing in the Electric Vehicle sector as a whole -- and believe me, there are some interesting comparisons with history going all the way back to Henry Ford and the Model T.
Meanwhile, why is this stock market rally making everyone so nervous? Do we really think the Fed will make a drastic move? The CIO of Morgan Stanely is telling clients she is "concerned that Fed policy is divorced from fundamentals." Is she right?
Probably. Nonetheless, realists know that these markets are still going higher but remain vulnerable to a pullback.
https://t.me/bannedvid
But now what? With Elon Musk selling his stock -- is the company still worth the risk?
In this episode of my Trish Regan Show podcast, I take a look at investing in the Electric Vehicle sector as a whole -- and believe me, there are some interesting comparisons with history going all the way back to Henry Ford and the Model T.
Meanwhile, why is this stock market rally making everyone so nervous? Do we really think the Fed will make a drastic move? The CIO of Morgan Stanely is telling clients she is "concerned that Fed policy is divorced from fundamentals." Is she right?
Probably. Nonetheless, realists know that these markets are still going higher but remain vulnerable to a pullback.
https://t.me/bannedvid
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