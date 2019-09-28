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Merchants: SAVE MONEY on EVERY SALES Transaction: no-cash fee payment processing, 0 fee merchant
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7 views • September 28, 2019
APPLY NOW! https://davidallencapital.com/payment-processing/101220379 *
Your referring Agent name/ ID: shannon D. smith; 101220379

Keep More, Or All Of The Money You Earn.
Processing: We Save You Money With Every Transaction - Non Cash Fee No Cost Payment.
We Offer Standard Processing Also- Both with Superior Service.

WHAT? Eliminate up to 95% of your business's credit card processing fees. WOW!

Are you ready to be FREE from most Credit Card Processing Fees?
​​Are you ready to be FREE of paying the card holder's air miles and gifts? You should be!
Are you ready to FREE up more more income to your bottom line?​
Are you ready to be FREE to focus on growing your business with the extra money saved on every transaction?
Are you ready to be FREE of mediocre to bad customer service from your merchant processing company?

We Have the EDGE. What is it?
​​Edge provides the option for merchants to utilize a specialized program and collect a higher price with credit card transactions. This offsets the majority of your processing fees by collecting a small increase on every purchase when using a credit card. Edge provides you with access to programs and technology that makes this happen easily for you. In short, the fees the credit cards pass on to you are passed on to the consumer. The system of passing on this fee to the consumer is the trend that is happening more and more and will likely be the norm.
You can easily override this function at any transaction if you choose to or decide not to do it altogether- either way we aim to save you money with superior service.
​Edge is Easy!
​​Your equipment will be ready to install with the pre-programmed percentage or at a rate you would like to include on credit card transactions (no more than 4%). It's all discussed with you first and when it gets to you- it's just a PLUG & PLAY system.
Accept all major credit cards...
Everything automated...
​You can increase your PROFITS without having to raise prices for cash transactions!

Wide selection of equipment.
​With today's technology, there's no reason for you to be limited to a single terminal.
State-of-the-art-technology
Find the system that best suits your business
Peace of mind with technical help & support
A large percentage of customers, with basic needs, are provided with FREE equipment

NEXT DAY FUNDING FOR ALL ACCOUNTS.
With EPX EDGE, your weekend sales are deposited Monday morning. No more waiting until Tuesday to get your funds.
Cut-off times vary by processor.
Get your sales dollars sooner.
​As late as 11:30pm EST Sunday night

EXCEPTIONAL SERVICE.
Raising the Standard.

Everything needed to successfully run this program is provided in the welcome kit.

Behind every successful enterprise is a fantastic support team. Ours sets the bar at excellence at all times.

Our Gold Level Care Support is given to every merchant and vendor big or small. You'll get help and assistance from our professional, knowledgeable and friendly staff every time.

APPLY NOW! https://davidallencapital.com/payment-processing/101220379
Your referring Agent name/ ID: shannon D. smith; 101220379

* vendor must qualify
Keywords
merchants save money on credit card processingmerchants do not need to pay customer credit card feesno fee payment processing0 fee payment processing
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