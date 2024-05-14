Huge! UN Troops Being Brought In As Migrant Refugees - mirror

2024-5-14

This video and the credit belong to Greg Reese.

This is a mirror for a need to know basis only.

Personally, I do not listen to alex jones, but I do occasionally think these RR reports are helpful. Maybe you will too?

You might also be interested in listening to the mike adams podcast, the commen sense show, the hagmaan report, and zeee media.

You might want to actually put on the audio bible and listen to God too......seeing that His words are the only words that are life, and they will explain the things you hear in the other podcasts. Praise God.





















