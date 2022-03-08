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CDC Director Was Really Hoping The Vaxx Worked, Will These Idiots Face Charges & Convoy Encircles DC
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131 views • March 08, 2022
People Are Switching Their IRA's To Gold & Silver In Record Numbers, For Free & No Penalty - https://aimlessnews.com/GoldcoIRA/bri
The Best News Aggregate Site On The Web - Whatfinger News - https://www.whatfinger.com/
Surety Bonds Will Bring These Tyrants Down - https://bondsforthewin.com/
Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate
Sources used in video:
Trucker convoy encircles DC - https://redwave.press/our-last-shot-at-creating-change-peoples-convoy-encircles-d-c/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Putin outlines what he wants for peace - https://www.westernjournal.com/russia-offers-ukraine-list-demands-says-will-stop-military-operations-moment-met/?ref_src=aimlessnews
CDC director was really hoping the vaxx worked - https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/cdc-director-nobody-said-covid-19-vaccine-effectiveness-might-wane?ref_src=aimlessnews
Virus did not come from cave full of bats - https://thecovidworld.com/how-could-chinese-cave-bats-pick-the-ngvegf-motif-from-swine-flu-pandemic/?ref_src=aimlessnews
They've had this planned for a long time - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/this-is-very-interesting/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Will Fauci and crew face charges - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/naomi-wolf-fauci-wallensky-collins-this-could-be-conspiracy-for-murder/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Gold is on the rise - https://www.cnbc.com/2022/03/07/gold-markets-palladium-russia-ukraine-crisis.html?ref_src=aimlessnews
Food prices jump 20% - https://www.reuters.com/world/food-prices-hit-record-high-february-un-agency-says-2022-03-04/?taid=62237c2407024b0001560037?ref_src=aimlessnews
Global food shortages on the way - http://theeconomiccollapseblog.com/the-war-in-ukraine-is-going-to-trigger-the-biggest-global-food-crisis-that-any-of-us-have-ever-seen-before/?ref_src=aimlessnews
I thought the internet was all satelites, now they say under water cables - https://strangesounds.org/2022/03/russian-spy-ship-yantar-known-for-spying-on-undersea-internet-cables-leaves-its-base.html?ref_src=aimlessnews
Do kids belong to parents or the state - https://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2022/03/in_wisconsin_a_fight_over_whether_children_belong_to_the_state_or_the_parents.html?ref_src=aimlessnews
@clarkzkent on Freedom Social, Project Defuse - https://freedom.social/nf-clarkzkent/post/1012773?ref_src=aimlessnews
Sacklers reach agreement in oxycontin settlement - https://www.zerohedge.com/medical/sacklers-reach-6-billion-deal-over-purdue-pharma-oxycontin-lawsuits?ref_src=aimlessnews
Wisconsin nursing home voting racket - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/liz-harrington-exposes-wisconsin-nursing-home-voting-racket/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Another WEF young global leader in china - https://thenationalpulse.com/2022/03/07/wef-young-leader-advocated-for-ccp-re-education-camp/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Excellent video by JP - https://generaldispatch.whatfinger.com/is-klaus-schwab-the-most-dangerous-man-in-the-world-awaken-with-jp/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Are all these scumbag politicians pedophiles - https://thenationalpulse.com/2022/03/06/democrat-mayor-charged-with-child-porn-possession/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Be on the lookout for a box of human heads - https://denver.cbslocal.com/2022/03/05/box-human-heads-stolen-denver-central-park-intended-medical-research/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1500912182703247364?ref_src=aimlessnews
Song - Dave Fenley - "Grandpa (Tell Me 'Bout The Good Old Days) - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K2O8iEkh5vw
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
The Aimless News is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the report is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.
Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant investing decisions.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
The Best News Aggregate Site On The Web - Whatfinger News - https://www.whatfinger.com/
Surety Bonds Will Bring These Tyrants Down - https://bondsforthewin.com/
Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate
Sources used in video:
Trucker convoy encircles DC - https://redwave.press/our-last-shot-at-creating-change-peoples-convoy-encircles-d-c/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Putin outlines what he wants for peace - https://www.westernjournal.com/russia-offers-ukraine-list-demands-says-will-stop-military-operations-moment-met/?ref_src=aimlessnews
CDC director was really hoping the vaxx worked - https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/cdc-director-nobody-said-covid-19-vaccine-effectiveness-might-wane?ref_src=aimlessnews
Virus did not come from cave full of bats - https://thecovidworld.com/how-could-chinese-cave-bats-pick-the-ngvegf-motif-from-swine-flu-pandemic/?ref_src=aimlessnews
They've had this planned for a long time - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/this-is-very-interesting/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Will Fauci and crew face charges - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/naomi-wolf-fauci-wallensky-collins-this-could-be-conspiracy-for-murder/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Gold is on the rise - https://www.cnbc.com/2022/03/07/gold-markets-palladium-russia-ukraine-crisis.html?ref_src=aimlessnews
Food prices jump 20% - https://www.reuters.com/world/food-prices-hit-record-high-february-un-agency-says-2022-03-04/?taid=62237c2407024b0001560037?ref_src=aimlessnews
Global food shortages on the way - http://theeconomiccollapseblog.com/the-war-in-ukraine-is-going-to-trigger-the-biggest-global-food-crisis-that-any-of-us-have-ever-seen-before/?ref_src=aimlessnews
I thought the internet was all satelites, now they say under water cables - https://strangesounds.org/2022/03/russian-spy-ship-yantar-known-for-spying-on-undersea-internet-cables-leaves-its-base.html?ref_src=aimlessnews
Do kids belong to parents or the state - https://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2022/03/in_wisconsin_a_fight_over_whether_children_belong_to_the_state_or_the_parents.html?ref_src=aimlessnews
@clarkzkent on Freedom Social, Project Defuse - https://freedom.social/nf-clarkzkent/post/1012773?ref_src=aimlessnews
Sacklers reach agreement in oxycontin settlement - https://www.zerohedge.com/medical/sacklers-reach-6-billion-deal-over-purdue-pharma-oxycontin-lawsuits?ref_src=aimlessnews
Wisconsin nursing home voting racket - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/liz-harrington-exposes-wisconsin-nursing-home-voting-racket/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Another WEF young global leader in china - https://thenationalpulse.com/2022/03/07/wef-young-leader-advocated-for-ccp-re-education-camp/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Excellent video by JP - https://generaldispatch.whatfinger.com/is-klaus-schwab-the-most-dangerous-man-in-the-world-awaken-with-jp/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Are all these scumbag politicians pedophiles - https://thenationalpulse.com/2022/03/06/democrat-mayor-charged-with-child-porn-possession/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Be on the lookout for a box of human heads - https://denver.cbslocal.com/2022/03/05/box-human-heads-stolen-denver-central-park-intended-medical-research/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1500912182703247364?ref_src=aimlessnews
Song - Dave Fenley - "Grandpa (Tell Me 'Bout The Good Old Days) - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K2O8iEkh5vw
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
The Aimless News is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the report is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.
Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant investing decisions.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
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