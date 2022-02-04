Trudeau's brother slams Justin and the fake pandemic - Tells Justin to give it up, stop lying

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He tells the world that Justin knows what he is doing and urges his half-brother to end all mandates and lead Canada away from the Globalists and back to normalcy and FREEDOM again.
He was banned on Twitter for telling everyone that this vaccine has killed more people around the world than any other vaccine has ever done.
SOURCE:
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/brilliant-interview-with-kyle-kemper-half-brother-and-active-critic-of-justin-trudeau_fkblvzr9kej1yeg.html?lang=type
MUSIC:
SHELTER IN PLACE - Edward Hoffman ( McCrackin Original)
https://rumble.com/vtivu3-shelter-in-place-mccrackin-original-.html?mref=8vr3x&;mc=eaz4n
Mirrored - wil paranormal